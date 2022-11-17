FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $12.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

AAP opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

