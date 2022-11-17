FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aditxt, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aditxt in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aditxt’s current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($12.00). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,101.67% and a negative return on equity of 601.11%.

Aditxt Trading Down 5.9 %

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

