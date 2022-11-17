FY2022 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

