FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

