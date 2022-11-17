FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increased by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

