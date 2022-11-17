FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increased by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.