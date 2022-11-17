FY2022 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Raised by HC Wainwright

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.51) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($7.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

