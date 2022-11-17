FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reduced by Analyst

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.