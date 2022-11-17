FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reduced by Analyst

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
