FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

PLYM opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

