FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.60. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,201,370.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

