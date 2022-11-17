FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

CABA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

