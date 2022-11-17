FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Rezolute Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

RZLT stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Rezolute by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,403,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

