FY2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

SAP opened at C$34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.68. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.20. The company has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

