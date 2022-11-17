FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Cut by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$747.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$717.80 million.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

