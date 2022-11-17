FY2026 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Raised by Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 206,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,317. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 11.96.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viracta Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

