Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 83,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,629. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Galapagos

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

