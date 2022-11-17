Galxe (GAL) Market Cap Hits $51.11 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00008762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and $12.88 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

