Galxe Price Down 11.2% This Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Galxe has a total market cap of $50.23 million and $12.44 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

