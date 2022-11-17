GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GAN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 180,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,698. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. GAN has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Insider Activity

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.