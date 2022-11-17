Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $333.10. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day moving average is $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $9,067,238. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
