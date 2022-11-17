Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $333.10. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day moving average is $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $9,067,238. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

