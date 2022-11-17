Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $926.79 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00037015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $926.79 million and $111.47 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.57 or 1.00008500 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00236403 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003725 BTC.

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.17721666 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,182,944.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

