General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

