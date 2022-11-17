General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.01. 13,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,121. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

