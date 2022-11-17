General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

