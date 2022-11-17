General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 77,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

