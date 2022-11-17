Genesis Vision One Day Volume Reaches $1,280.05 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $402,834.73 and $1,280.05 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

