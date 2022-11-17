Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

