Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $435.20

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $435.20 and last traded at $422.43, with a volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.07 and its 200-day moving average is $340.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

