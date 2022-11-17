Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

