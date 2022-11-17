Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 526,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

