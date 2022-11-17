GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,006 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

