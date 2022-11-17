GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE MLM opened at $355.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.