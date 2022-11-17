GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $79.11 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

