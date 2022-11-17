GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 169,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

