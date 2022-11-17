GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

