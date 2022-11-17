GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $301.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

