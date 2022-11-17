GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

