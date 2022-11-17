GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

