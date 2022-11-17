GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 154,291 shares of company stock worth $14,430,227. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

