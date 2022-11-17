GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $304.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.18. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

