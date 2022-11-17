Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 5.1%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 66,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 134,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12.
Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.
