GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $43.79

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $41.25. GitLab shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 17,535 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 28,859 shares valued at $1,736,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

