Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $368.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

