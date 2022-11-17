Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Gladstone Land accounts for about 1.5% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Gladstone Land worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

