Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 651,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,741. The firm has a market cap of $615.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

