Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

