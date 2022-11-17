Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75.
