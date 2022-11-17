Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 136,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 178,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

