Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 6.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 180,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,540,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

