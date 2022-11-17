GMX (GMX) Price Hits $39.55 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $39.55 or 0.00236964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $316.07 million and $11.43 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

