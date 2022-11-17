Gode Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $694,943.63 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $694,943.63 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00566442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.45 or 0.29505064 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.